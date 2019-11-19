Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
  5. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer LIVE UPDATES: Ajay Devgn shares powerful teaser and poster ahead release
The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be out in some time. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live updates.

New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2019 12:59 IST
The trailer of the much-awaited Om Raut directorial film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer is all set to release on Tuesday at 1:47 pm. The powerful saga featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles have been in the headline from quite some time because of the various posters, teasers and still which were being shared by the makers as well as the actors. The film which is set in the 17th-century era also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Padmavati Rao in supporting roles. The plot of the film is based on the life of an unsung warrior of Indian history--Tanaji Malusare and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. 

Catch the LIVE UPDATES of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer here:

 

 

