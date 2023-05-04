Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput give a glimpse of sunset from their lavish balcony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor and Meera Rajput give a glimpse of sunset from their lavish balcony

Shahid Kapoor shared a new photo of himself and his wife Mira Rajput with fans. It was most likely taken at their Mumbai home. The actor captioned the shot, "Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em!"

Shahid and Mira are seen in the photo enjoying the sunset from their sea-facing balcony. The two were seen dressed casually. Mira, on the other hand, chose a blouse and faded blue trousers over the actor's checkered shirt and white leggings. The shot also shows a massive art structure in the shape of a foot.

See post,

The image is currently becoming viral on the internet. Soon after the actor uploaded the photo, a fan commented, "Or kya hi chahiye hota hai ek insan ko (What else does a person need?)." "My favourite two," said another. "Something's are meant to be!" exclaimed another.

Shahid and Meera’s luxurious duplex apartment in Worli

Last year, Shahid and Mira moved into their luxury duplex residence in Worli, Mumbai. It is speculated that Mira and Shahid's new property is valued at Rs 58 crore. It is located in Three Sixty West, a Worli skyscraper with a stunning view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Their opulent home is said to have six parking spaces and a 500-square-foot balcony.

Mira and Shahid married in 2015, a few years ago. They were married in an arranged marriage. They have two children: Misha Kapoor, a daughter, and Zain Kapoor, a son. Mira is a well-known social media influencer.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Shahid was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime series Farzi, which was his first OTT appearance. It is directed by Raj and DK and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. The actor's next appearance will be in the upcoming film Bloody Daddy. Shahid is also working on an untitled project starring Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: Not Kareena Kapoor but THIS actress was chosen opposite Shahid Kapoor as Geet in Jab We Met. Find out

Also Read: Bloody Daddy teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor leaves no room for mercy while beating up the goons | Watch

Latest Entertainment News