Not Kareena Kapoor but THIS actress was chosen opposite Shahid Kapoor as Geet in Jab We Met. Find out

Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a box office smash in 2007. Fans are still in awe of the outstanding story and performances in this cult classic directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film has undoubtedly earned a particular place in the memories of its fans. One of the main reasons the film received so much attention was Shahid and Kareena's chemistry. However, did you know that Kareena was not the first option for the lead actress role but it was Tere Naam star Bhumika Chawla. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress said that the project was initially offered to her.

During the conversation, Siddharth requested her share two key events in her career. The actress stated that she only felt bad once when she signed Jab We Met and it did not happen. "Ek hi baar mujhe bura laga tha jab maine Jab We Met sign kiya tha aur nahi hua tha, bas," she said. Revealing she was the first choice for the film, Bhumika said, "Bobby and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called Train," Bhumika stated.

She added. "The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over. Then Shahid and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha and then Shahid and Kareena. That’s how the things happened. But it’s okay. I move on from such things very fast."

Meanwhile, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam. She has reunited with Salman Khan after nineteen years. The actress was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action-entertainer was released on 21st April. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it i produced by Salman Khan Films. The film also stars, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

