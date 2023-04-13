Bloody Daddy teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor leaves no room for mercy while beating up the goons | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor's Instagram uploads

It seems 2023 will be the year for Bollywood's charmer Shahid Kapoor. Ever since the first look of the actor's upcoming movie Bloody Daddy has been unveiled, Shahid has become the talk of the town. The makers have now released the first teaser of the movie and it has left fans filled with excitement. Shahid can be seen in an intense action-rowdy avatar, entering the screens with complete swag and having a knife in his hand. The action then proceeds to show how Shahid's character is aiming to take revenge for a personal crisis. The teaser speeds off to show how the action involves "cops, family and lots and lots of blood." The movie is the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.

Directed by Tiger Zinda Hai's Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller sees Shahid in a rugged avatar, taking down multiple goons in a hotel over the course of a night. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty. Bloody Daddy marks the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid Kapoor. Shahid shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema."

Following the teaser, Shahid Kapoor fans unanimously shared their views stating that the clip gave major ‘John Wick’ vibes. One of them commented, “Desi John Wick!" Another one wrote, “Teaser is so good! Can’t wait to watch the movie already!" Someone else said, “We want theatrical release!" A fan stated, “Proper theatre material. Don’t waste this masterpiece by releasing it on the OTT!" Another one said, “I just cannot wait!"

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series. It is an eight-part series that also features South Star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra. Billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, "Farzi" revolves around an underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favors the rich. Taking up an issue like counterfeiting, which is termed no less than a 'financial terrorism' (in the series), the series is applauded for its content as well as performances. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and law enforcement where losing is not an option. The lead actors have confirmed the second season of the series.

