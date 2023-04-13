Trouble in paradise? Sharad Malhotra breaks silence on rift with wife Ripci Bhatia: ‘Have been mentally…’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARADMALHOTRA Sharad Malhotra breaks silence on rift with Ripci

Sharad Malhotra recently made headlines as rumours about his rift in marriage surfaced on the internet. The actor tied the knot with Ripci Bhatia in April 2019. The couple was reportedly giving their marriage another try. The Maharana Pratap actor has now spoken up about the rumours in an official statement.

Sharad issued an official statement and demanded an apology, mentioning how their families have been affected by such news. Debunking the rumours, the actor said, "Ripci & I were approached by the publication last week regarding any turbulence in our marriage and I just did not find it worthy enough to even acknowledge or give a revert to the concerned publication."

The statement further read, "My PR team intervened to ask about the source to which they clearly refused. A week later, a story is printed with baseless imaginary stories again quoting some "source" from our inner circle. Our families have been mentally harassed because of this. We want a public apology from the publication and the author of this article for false accusations and trusting unreliable sources. We want the so-called source’s name, too."

Ripci recently dismissed any such disputes with her husband, Sharad. Reacting to the speculations, she said, "With Krishna’s blessings and thanks to a whole lot of unwanted nazarbattus around us, we are soon going to be completing four glorious years of marriage and five glorious years of falling miserably in love with each other."

Meanwhile, a report in the Hindustan Times that sparked their rift rumours stated, "They both have very individualistic personalities, which has been the reason behind their issues since the start. There is no doubt that the relationship started with a lot of love, but recently, they really hit a rough patch, which made everyone close to them worry about their future together,

