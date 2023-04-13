Ved OTT release: Know when & where to watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's romantic drama

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ved poster featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Ved OTT release: Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's heart-wrenching romantic drama is all set to make its OTT debut. After a long wait, Ritesh's first directorial venture will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Marathi film Ved broke box office records for the industry. The movie, which was released last year, emerged as the top-grossing Marathi film of the year.

The film had a very strong opening weekend of Rs 10 crore net in India, one of the highest for any Marathi film. By the end of its run in March, Ved had earned a whopping Rs 61 crore in India alone. Its worldwide gross of Rs 73 crore makes it the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, only behind the 2016 blockbuster Sairat. The official page of OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar announced the arrival of the movie. They wrote, "Pyaar ke pagalpan ki koi seema nahi hoti". The movie will be streaming from April 28.

Ved is produced by Genelia Deshmukh, who also stars as the female lead, under their production house, Mumbai Film Company. Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf play secondary roles in the movie. The film will stream on the platform in Marathi as well as Hindi.

About Ved

Not just Riteish and Genelia's chemistry but the film also has a special guest appearance of Salman Khan in the film. The superstar shot for a song in Ved. The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress had written, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

