CM Fadnavis assures govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case

Nagpur:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured that the government will seek the death penalty for the accused in the Pune child rape-murder case, adding that the trial will be fast-tracked to deliver justice in "record time."

Will fast-track the case: CM Fadnavis

"I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time," he said.

Fadnavis said that while there is often public anger demanding that those accused of heinous crimes be hanged in public, such actions are not possible in a democracy governed by the rule of law.

He added that the investigation into the Pune rape-murder case would be made watertight to eliminate any loopholes that could be exploited later, and assured that the state government would make every effort to secure capital punishment for the accused.

He said that the government has also written to the victim's family, assuring them of its support.

Asked about the criticism against the home department, headed by him, over the rising crime graph in the state, Fadnavis said that while the Opposition's job is to criticise, it doesn't introspect about its own failings when it was in power. "It is laughable that those involved in cash-for-transfers scandals are teaching us about law and order," he said.

Pune child rape-murder case

A four-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune was allegedly raped and killed by a 65-year-old labourer, who has a criminal record, in Bhor tehsil of Pune on May 1. The accused allegedly lured the child to a cattle enclosure on the pretext of giving her food.

After raping her, he killed her by hitting her with a stone, according to police. A 65-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a child.

The incident triggered massive outrage in the Bhor area, with hundreds of villagers staging a protest demanding action against the accused. It has also drawn sharp criticism from leaders of the opposition parties, who have slammed the government over law and order in the state and demanded strict action against the accused.

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