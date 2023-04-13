Jr NTR hosts dinner for Amazon Studios' James Farrell; SS Rajamouli-Koratala Siva join them | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JR NTR Jr NTR with James Farrell, SS Rajamouli and others

Jr NTR hosted a dinner party for Amazon Studios' Vice President James Farrel and Emily. The actor has shared a series of pictures from an evening well spent with friends. He was also joined by Telugu industry friends, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas and Koratala Siva, among others. In the first black-and-white snap, Jr NTR can be seen sharing a good laugh with Farrell. The two are sharing a candid moment here. In another frame, we see Jr NTR, James Farrell posing with RRR director and Koratala Siva.

After the photos went viral, fans wondered if Jr NTR will collaborate with Amazon Studios in the future. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

"An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner," NTR wrote in the caption.

Jr NTR is in the headlines as he has bagged a role in the sequel of 'War'. As per a source, the shooting for the film is expected to start in November 2023. "Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November," the source said.

"War 2 is a huge pan India movie right now, after casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres," the source added.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. However, the makers have not made any official statement regarding 'War 2'.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Big B starrer Section 84 to Bloody Daddy: Jio Studios unveils 100 stories line-up

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News