OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 14): Mrs Undercover, Rennervations and others

OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 14): The third week of April is loaded with an exciting variety of films and web shows releasing across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5 among others. From Radhika Apte starrer Mrs Undercover to Jeremy Renner's four-part docuseries also featuring Anil Kapoor, the OTT space has many interesting releases this weekend. In theatres, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is releasing which will take the viewers to the world of King Dushyant and Shakuntala. If you are excited to binge-watch this weekend and making your watch list, here's a quick line-up of what is releasing on the OTT platforms. Have a look!

Mrs Undercover

Actress Radhika Apte plays a housewife and undercover agent in the spy comedy 'Mrs Undercover'. In the film, the actress plays Durga who is a former undercover agent who turns homemaker and is called back on duty after ten years. She discovers that getting back is not easy because after marriage she has forgotten everything, having devoted all her time to her family. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Anushree Mehta

Language: Hindi

Rennervations

Featuring Jeremy Renner, Rennervations is a four-part docuseries that also features Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. In the series, Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into creations that serve communities around the world. The globetrotting series begins in the actor's hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: April 13, 2023

Directed by: Zach Marck

Language: English

Jubilee Part 2

Starring Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles, Jubilee represents the golden age of Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee and the gambles they're willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Vikramaditya Motwane

Language: Hindi

Plane

Plane starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter follows a pilot, Brodie, who is caught in a war zone and forced to land in the middle of a storm with a fugitive in tow. Having severely damaged his aircraft will Brodie make it home to his daughter? Plane promises to grip its audience with its riveting narrative and thrilling storyline.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Jean-François Richet

Language: English

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife returns for a sequel starring Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The film returns to New York City and brings back the iconic firehouse made famous in the original Ghostbusters films.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Release Date: April 12, 2023

Directed by: Gil Kenan

Language: English

Queenmaker

Kdrama Queenmaker is a women-centric Korean show in which two women who used to lead opposite lives come together to create a world of justice and truth. It is a business-political drama which stars Kim Hee-ae, Moon So-ri, and Ryu Soo-young. The show is also known by the name The City of Women Who Never Die.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Oh Jin Suk

Language: Korean

Obsession

Obsession, a British erotic thriller miniseries is set to release in April. Featuring Richard Armitage as William, a London-based surgeon who embarks on a passionate affair with Anna, his son's fiancée, portrayed by Charlie Murphy. Despite Anna's attempts to maintain both relationships, the truth will eventually surface, leading to potential harm.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 13, 2023

Directed by: Glenn Leyburn Lisa Barros D'Sa

Language: English

Projapati

Bengali film Projapati stars legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty along with Dev, Mamata Shankar, and Shweta Bhattacharya. The film is about a father's wish to see his son married. The official synopsis reads, "A 65-year-old widower, Gour, lives with his son, Joy. His only wish is to see Joy get married. What is holding back Joy, a busy wedding planner, from planning his own wedding?"

OTT Platform:Zee5

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Avijit Sen

Language: Bangla

Seven Kings Must Die

British historical drama The Last Kingdown: Seven Kings Must Die is based on the The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell. In the show, Alexander Dreymon comes back with his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg. It is a sequel to the The Last Kingdom TV series and also stars Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius, Rod Hallett, Harry Gilby among others.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Edward Bazalgette

Language: English

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5

The last season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is set to release this weekend. During its first three seasons, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" has won 20 Emmys, with Sherman-Palladino becoming the first person to ever win Emmys in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year. Now with season 5, the excitement of the fans is high. The official synopsis claims, "In the final season, Midge Maisel finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Language: English

Das Ka Dhamki

The story revolves around Krishna Das (Vishwak Sen), a waiter who falls head over heels in love with Keerthi (Nivetha Pethuraj). But fate has other plans, and Das's life takes a dramatic turn when his doppelganger, Dr Sanjay Rudra, dies in a tragic accident, leaving him jobless and heartbroken. Enter Rao Ramesh, who discovers Das's uncanny resemblance to Sanjay and hatches a plan to save his company. What unfolds next is a nail-biting tale of mistaken identities, revenge, and redemption that will keep you at the edge of your seats.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Vishwak Sen

Language: Telugu

Kabzaa

Kannada film Kabzaa features superstars Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shivarakumar. Shreya Saran is the lead actress. The film is set in pre-partition India and follows the protagonist’s journey of vengeance across a gangster-filled landscape. The movie narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country in the years that follow. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, who also loses his elder brother to violence, experiences a tumultuous emotional past, and present. The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, eventually, making him the dreaded and undisputed king of the underworld.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: R Chandru

Language: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

Queens On The Run

The Mexican action-comedy movie Queens on the Run stars Martha Higareda, Paola Núñez and Alejandra Ambrosi. The official synopsis reads, "When four women finally take the road trip they planned in high school, they have no idea of the things they'll bump into - sometimes literally."

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Jorge Macaya

Language: Mexican

Masooda

Gopikrishna (Thiruveer) is a software employee who’s like family to his neighbors – a single mother, science teacher Neelam (Sangeetha) and her young daughter Naziya (Bandhavi Sridhar). On a fine night, Neelam finds herself banging on Gopi’s door for help, and the latter recognizes Naziya exhibiting signs of what could either be mental illness or possession. What does all of this have to do with the titular Masooda? You smile, sometimes chuckle, jump, star wide-eyed at the screen and flinch at what follows.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: April 14, 2023

Directed by: Sai Kiran

Language: Tamil

So grab the popcorn and sit down with your friends and family for a delightful watch!

