Mrs Undercover review: Radhika Apte shines as Durga in a weakly executed spy-comedy

Movie Name: Mrs Undercover

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: April 14, 2023

April 14, 2023 Director: Anushree Mehta

Genre: Spy-comedy

Mrs Undercover review: The Anushree Mehta directorial begins with an intense scene that leaves you caught in a web of questions. The spy-comedy begins with the introduction of Sumeet Vyas as Common Man, a serial killer targeting independent and powerful women. The plot then transports to the secret agency hunting down this deadly criminal.

The agency's last agent gets murdered while searching for the serial killer. This prompts Chief Rangeela, the head of the secret agency (played by Rajesh Sharma), to revisit the old files to see whether any of their top agents are still alive. It is at this point that he decides to get in touch with Durga (played by Radhika Apte). Soon, the tone shifts and the film starts justifying the genre, which is comedy-thriller. How Durga, a housewife, gets on the mission and how the story moves forward is what makes the film.

The movie underlines a strong message of misogyny in a humorous tone. The chauvinism and misogyny that exist behind closed doors in India are addressed fairly well in Mrs. Undercover. It demonstrates women's empowerment in an unusual way and highlights how housewives are more than just housewives.

Performances of the star-cast

Talking about performances, Radhika Apte definitely takes the spotlight. From portraying her role as a housewife to becoming an agent, the actress let her true self shine through in the film. She blends into the role beautifully and brings her A-game to the table. She is also seen doing fighting sequences in the film, which are not so well executed, yet it's clear she gave it her all.

On the other hand, Sumeet Vyas plays his character brilliantly and it's interesting to witness him transform from an ordinary person to a serial killer at night. He is depicted as composed and mission-focused. His character arc, however, appears incomplete and raises questions about how and why he initially turns into a serial killer.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Sharma makes it a point to put a smile on everyone's face whenever he appears on screen and infuses humour into the movie. He never lets a single sequence grow boring when he is in it, thanks to his distinctive body language and persona. Apart from him, the supporting cast members are good but forgettable.

What didn't work in film's favour?

What didn't sit well about the film is how it leaves us wondering whether to take this movie seriously or treat it as a parody. The film underplays the gravity of characters like agents, making them appear unpolished. The special forces personnel on the mission appear to be people masquerading as agents. The transition of Durga from a housewife to an agent who is packing punches appears to be undeveloped. It almost seems ridiculous how poorly the fight sequences are designed. The greatest disappointment is the unnecessarily dramatic climax. The wait for that decisive moment where good triumphs over evil gets too long and then never comes. it is poorly executed and fails to please.

Conclusion

To sum up, Radhika Apte's Mrs Undercover has its fair share of flaws. It's a dud of a show if you're hoping for a gripping thriller with intricate details. If you disregard the technicalities and enjoy the amusing ride, it is absolutely worth watching, with outstanding performances keeping you glued to the screens. It is available to watch on ZEE5.

