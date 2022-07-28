Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's look from Dunki LEAKED online, fans can't stop gushing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUPRIYA404 Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's look from their upcoming film 'Dunki' has leaked online. The duo is currently shooting in London for Rajkumar Hirani directorial. In the photos, SRK looked handsome in a rugged messy look as he was captured talking to Taapsee, who looked all elated with one hand placed on her chest. In the image, which was shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh appeared to be down on one knee.

Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee told PTI, "When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh), it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it." ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome as he sports a rugged look in leaked pictures from 'Dunki' sets

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's rugged look from Dunki was leaked. In the image, SRK, was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a 'kada' on his wrist. He also sported a beard as he faces sideward while the camera captures him shooting at a riverside. Seems like it was clicked at Waterloo Bridge.

Meanwhile, fans are urging everyone to stop leaking the pictures and delete them. A fan club of Shah Rukh shared, "Please do not share any leaked pictures from the sets of #Dunki ! Let’s wait for the surprises that the team is making for us. #ShahRukhKhan."

Dunki will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The announcement of the mega project was made through a hilarious video shared by SRK himself. "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he captioned the post. ALSO READ: Pathaan, Dunki and now Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to take over 2023 like a KING

Produced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki will release on December 22, 2023. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

