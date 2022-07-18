Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome as he sports a rugged look in leaked pictures from 'Dunki' sets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIFA_SRKIAN Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial film 'Dunki' has leaked online! The superstar, who will start the next year with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki is currently shooting in London. A picture him from Dunki sets has taken over the internet. SRK looked handsome in a rugged messy look as he was captured talking to his crew. In the image, which was shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a 'kada' on his wrist. He also sported a beard as he faces sideward while the camera captures him shooting at a riverside.

Dunki will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA. It was reported last week that Shah Rukh along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and Hirani will be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule. He was spotted at the airport a couple of days back.

Earlier in May, a photo of the director-actor duo from the sets of their first collaboration with 'Dunki,' had surfaced online. In it, Shah Rukh was seen wearing sunglasses with a grey t-shirt, dark jeans and sneakers. However, Taapsee was absent from the photo. ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu on teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: It's a golden opportunity

About SRK starrer Dunki

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The announcement of the mega project was made through a hilarious video shared by SRK himself. "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he captioned the post.

The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. Apart from SRK, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. ALSO READ: Pathaan, Dunki and now Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to take over 2023 like a KING

Talking about working with SRK, Taapsee Pannu told PTI, "When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him, it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it."