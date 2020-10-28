Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh calls him “Mera pyaar”, talks about stalking him on social media

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FATIMASANASHAIKH/@IAMSRK Fatima Sana Sheikh worked with SRK in 2001 film One 2 ka 4 as a child artist

Sana Fatima Sheikh might have made it big through Aamir Khan’s Dangal but she has been a part of the industry since quite a while. The actress who has a few films lined up in her pipeline like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ludo and more confessed being a die-hard fan of SRK.

Sana revealed that she stalks Shah Rukh on social media and even writes ‘I love you’ on his posts. Sana who was starred opposite King Khan in 2001 film, One 2 Ka 4 as a child artist, was asked about the actors who are in her wish list.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror she said, “Mera pyaar, Shah Rukh Khan. I’m a sleazy SRK fan who stalks him on social media, writes, ‘I love you’ on his posts and expects a reaction, and watches all his interviews, even those from his kids’ school graduation.”

Meanwhile, Sana recently shared a still of herself from Ludo. Along with tagging the other cast and crew she wrote, “The look I give when someone cuts my goti in ludo :P”

She recently made her directorial debut with the music video of a new song that has been sung and composed by composer-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Sana said that Bhardwaj gave her full freedom while calling the shots. Besides directing, Fatima also starred in the video of the song, titled "Palkein kholo" and inspired by a poem of celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr.

"The song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. I've been pestering Vishal sir to make a film with me and when he made this offer, I jumped at it," Fatima said. The actress shared that Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to.

"Vishal sir asked me for my inputs, and then gave me freedom to shoot the music video the way I wanted," she noted.

With inputs from IANS.

