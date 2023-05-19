Shah Rukh Khan praises Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jahnavi Mehta as she is a graduate now

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Juhi Chawla's Twitter upload

We all know Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are known as the best biddies of Bollywood, from being co-stars to their personal lives, both have constantly supported each other. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated his Darr co-star, Juhi as her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta graduated from Columbia University, New York. Juhi shared Jahnavi's photo on her Twitter. Khan reshared Juhi's post and congratulated her, "This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz.”

See the post here:

Juhi shared glimpses of the convocation ceremony as she flew down to the UK to be with her daughter on her big day. Jahnavi had done her schooling at Charterhouse in Surrey, UK. Her father and Juhi's husband Jay Mehta also graduated from the same university. Juhi's daughter Jahnavi has stayed away from the limelight. She was spotted last year at the IPL auction with Aryan Khan. The bond between SRK and Juhi was very evident when the actress signed a bond of Rs. 1 lakh when Aryan was arrested in the cruise ship drugs case. At the time of Aryan's release, Juhi was his surety.

Speaking about the same, Juhi recently shared with News18, "We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan'. Helmed by Atlee, the movie marks the director's and Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. On the other hand, Juhi Chawla made her OTT debut last year with Hush Hush.

We have seen this magical reel-life couple in some of the classic movies of Bollywood. The most loved and talked about the movie is Darr, where SRK played a negative role, an obsessed lover of Juhi Chawla. There are no doubts that Shah Rukh nailed it in the movie. The kkkkk...Kiran dialogue is still the USB of the movie. So much so, that even the lead characters of the film, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla were completely overshadowed by Shah Rukh's breathtaking performance. The critics, as well as the audience, hailed his performance and he even won several accolades for his character of Rahul Mehra.

