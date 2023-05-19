Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'; mesmerises as Princess Ariel | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Janhvi Kapoor as Princess Ariel

Ahead of the release of The Little Mermaid, Bollywood's young diva Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans with a mesmerising surprise. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which we can see the actress stepping into the magical world of Princess Ariel as she turned into a beautiful mermaid. The Little Mermaid has been creating buzz among the fans as they eagerly wait for the film’s release.

In the clip, she can be seen narrating a story to two little girls as she recites the poem, 'Macchli Jal Ki Rani Hai'. But here's the twist. When these girls asked, 'Bahar nikalo toh..', Janhvi transforms herself magically as Princess Ariel and says, "Princess Ariel ban jaayegi'. The actress stuns in a shiny blue mermaid look with hair left open and fans couldn't stop gushing over how beautiful she looked!

'The Little Mermaid' directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike. Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' in cinemas on May 26 in English.

On the work front, Jahnvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller film 'Mili,' directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film was the remake of 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen.' The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zed Studios, and it stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Manoj Pahwa. The story centered around Mili Naudiyal (played by Janhvi Kapoor), the main character, who ends up trapped in a freezer and struggles to survive. She also has multiple projects like 'Bawaal,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' and 'NTR30' in the pipeline. 'Bawaal' - starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Also, she will be seen in ‘Ulajh’ starring Jahnvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr and Badhaai Do fame), and Roshan Mathew (Darlings and hit Malayalam film - Kappela fame) also starring powerhouse performers Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. The patriotic thriller is to go on floors by end of this month. The film follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy.

