Is Amitabh Bachchan arrested post no helmet bike ride? fans say 'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi..'

After the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan stirred the internet with his no-helmet photo with a stranger, many social media users tagged Mumbai Police to take action. A few days ago, Big B shared a photo on his social media platform to reveal that he took the help of a stranger on a bike to reach work on time. The photo left social media users in splits. While some of them were worried about his health as the 80-year-old just recovered from a rib injury, others expressed their apprehension as the actor forgot to wear his helmet for safety.

Reacting to the same, the actor issued a clarification that he was just ‘fooling around’ on a crew member’s bike without traveling anywhere. Now, the actor has shared a new photo with a police van saying he is ‘arrested’. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him standing by a police van. The actor captioned the photo ‘.. arrested…’. The actor was seen donning black pants and a check shirt and gave a sad and intense expression.

Netizens didn't take much time to comment on Bachchan's post. One of the comments read, “Bhootnath ko koi arrest nahi kar sakta.” Another wrote, “Aakhir kar Don ko Mumbai police ne pakad hi liya.” Another said, “Don ko pakdna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai.” Another wrote, “dekha aapni laparwahi ka nateeja.” "Bhootnath ko koi arrest nahi kar sakta", commented another user. "Don …..Don …..Don …….Don ka intezar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai! Lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai!", wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Both the actors have been busy with their respective projects. Anushka is wrapping up her share of the post-production work of Chakda Xpress, her comeback film. The actress will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in her biopic. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff in his pipeline. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern. On television too, Big B is all set to return with a fresh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

