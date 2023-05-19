Rashmika Mandanna breaks her silence on Aishwarya Rajesh’s Srivalli comment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @RASHMIKAMANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh's clarification regarding the srivalli remark.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s Farhana is receiving great reviews from the audiences. However, the actress has been in the news for a different reason lately. During the promotions for Farhana, Aishwarya was quizzed as to which role in a Telugu movie she’d love to play. But her reply to the question did not go well with several Rashmika Mandanna fans and Aishwarya had to later issue a clarification on the same.

In response to the clarification, Rashmika Mandanna has finally reacted to Aishwarya Rajesh’s clarification about the latter’s recent comments on Srivalli’s character from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Rashmika wrote, “Hi love…just came across this…the thing is – I perfectly understood what you meant, and I wish there were no reason for us to explain ourselves and you know I only and only have love and respect for you… and once again all the bestest for your film Farhana love.”

Earlier speaking to a television channel, Aishwarya Rajesh said, “I like the Telugu film industry, but I want to do a good Telugu film like a comeback, which will make my family proud because of my roots. I starred in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda, but it didn’t work out as expected.”

She also added, “In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well, but I feel and believe I would suit the character better.”

Aishwarya rose to fame after she worked in the award-winning Tamil film Kaaka Muttai (2015). Since then, she has worked in several Tamil movies such as Boomika, Driver Jamuna, The Great Indian Kitchen, Soppana Sundari, and Run Baby Run among others. She also worked in the Hindi film, Daddy (2017), co-starring Arjun Rampal.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Varisu and has films including Animal, Rainbow, Pushpa 2, and a yet-to-be-titled film with Nithin in the pipeline

