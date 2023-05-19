Pushpa star Allu Arjun’s wedding video goes viral| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ALLUARJUNONLINE Allu’s wedding video with Sneha Reddy has gone viral, amid the Pushpa fever.

Allu Arjun has been in the industry for years, but this kind of stardom is something that he is witnessing for the first time ever, all thanks to the crossover between the South Indian and Hindi film industries. Allu Arjun's fame rose globally after his film Pushpa: The Rise. His dialogue “Main jhukega nai sala”, became a household line worldwide. While Allu Arjun is an amazing star, he is also a doting husband to his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. The couple completed twelve years of togetherness in 2023.

It was love at first sight when the couple had seen each other at a common friend’s wedding. Now, a video from their wedding going viral on the internet, and netizens are going gaga as they saw their favorite actor bowing down in front of his wife.

In the wedding video clip, Allu looked handsome in a cream-colored coat, which he teamed with a golden-hued dhoti. On the other hand, his wife Sneha looked gorgeous in a golden-hued silk saree. They were sitting together, and we can Allu Arjun blushing and saying something to Sneha and nodding.

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens flooded the comments section. One user wrote, "Pushpa to kya pura khandan jhukega sala." Another commented, "He is acting like a guest in his own wedding." One of the netizens wrote, "Biwi ke samne achhe achhe ko jhukana padta hai." One fan commented, "Pushpa jhukhayega ab."

For the unversed, Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011. The couple got blessed with two kids, Allu Ayaan, and Allu Arha. The duo often share glimpses of their happily ever after on their Instagram. However, it is Allu and Sneha's youngest daughter, Arha, who is adored by millions for her cuteness.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for the upcoming sequel of Pushpa and recently they also released the teaser. There are reports that the actor has been approached by Jio Studios for the role of Immortal Ashwatthama. There is also a huge buzz that Allu Arjun will be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan.

