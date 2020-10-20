Shah Rukh Khan's crime drama Don turns 14, fans demand Don 3 after Farhan Akhtar's tweet

Image Source : TWITTER/FAROUTAKHTAR Shah Rukh Khan's crime drama Don turns 14

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 25 years of his most iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Lee Jaayenge. While fans are cherishing his character of Raj, SRK's Don has also completed 14 years today. Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani took to their social media to remember the film and shared an interesting poster of the superstar. Farhan Akhtar said, "Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon"

Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, "It's #14YearsOfDon already, and I can still remember every day of shoot so vividly. What beautiful memories! A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kickass team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences' hearts forever!"

Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon pic.twitter.com/UdXZlIOnAl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 20, 2020

Soon after Farhan Akhtar's tweet, fans flooded the internet and demanded the makers to come up with Don 3 soon.

