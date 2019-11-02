Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana lead Bollywood in wishing Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today and like always this is a special day not just for SRK but every fan of the superstar. Fans queued up outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to get a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood superstar and he didn’t disappoint his fans and made a greeted the fans. Bollywood celebrities too weren’t behind in pouring birthday wishes for King Khan and many Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts to wish SRK on his birthday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is known to be very close to Shah Rukh was the first Bollywood celeb to wish SRK on his birthday. Karan shared a lovely birthday wish for SRK with a picture with SRK in an Instagram post.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had the sweetest birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan. Ayushmann took to his Twitter to wish Shah Rukh Khan and thank him for teaching him the art of dreaming. Fan boy Ayushmann tweeted, "Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I'd insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK"

Anushka Sharma who had a very 'special' Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted his wishes for the superstar, "Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a very special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big big love and a lot of happiness and joy.. always. @iamsrk

Kajol aka Simran of DDLJ posted a picture on her Instagram to wish SRK on his birthday. Kajol wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this ! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk"

Farah Khan also had a special wish for her friend and King Khan of Bollywood. Sharing a picture from the sets of Om Shanti Om, Farah wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamsrk .. the best Kings wear their crown on the heart.. not the head .. n thats you"

Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan have featured in many movies together and their on screen pairing was loved by the audience. Madhuri also took to her Twitter to wish SRK on his special day, "To the person I admire both on & off screen, happy birthday my dear friend @iamsrk. You are an amazing co-actor, friend & human being & it has always been a wonderful experience working with you. Lots of love!"

Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan was simple yet lovely, Ajay tweeted "Wishing you a wonderful year ahead @iamsrk"

Shah Rukh Khan's Trimurti co-star Anil Kapoor tweeted his birthday wishes for SRK

Raveen Tandon tweeted birthday wishes for her 'most wittiest' co-star'

Comedy King Kapil Sharma also tweeted his birthday wish for King Khan of Bollywood, "Janmadin mubarak ho @iamsrk bhai aap hamesha khush aur tandrust rahe’n aur aise hi poori duniya ko entertain karte rahe’n. Always ur fan.. love u "

