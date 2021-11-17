Satyameva Jayate 2: Nora Fatehi calls shooting for Kusu Kusu her 'worst experience on set.' Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NORAFATEHI Satyameva Jayate 2: Nora Fatehi calls shooting for Kusu Kusu her 'worst experience.' Here's why

Actress Nora Fatehi is known for her remarkable dancing skills. She has a number of times made everyone her fans with her songs like Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kamariya, etc. Yet again, she stunned everyone with her performance in the latest song 'Kusu Kusu' from the upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate 2' starring John Abraham. The track which released a few days back left everyone speechless as it showed her performing some really difficult belly-dancing moves with ease. Apart from her dance, Nora's beautiful shimmery attire caught the attention of her fans. However, she recently revealed how shooting for the same was the 'worst experience on set' as her dress almost choked her neck and left marks on her body.

Nora said in a press release, "On sets, we often have minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot."

She continued, "It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."

For the unversed, the song within a short span of its release managed to earn great views. Not only this, it completed 50 million views on YouTube on Tuesday. The news was shared by Nora herself on Instagram where she wrote, "We hit 50 million last night! thanks for the love ! Yayyyyy! Lets go guys."

Don't forget to watch the song:

Coming back to Nora, this isn't the first time she has faced an injury during the shoot as previously she hurt her forehead while filming for Bhuj: The Pride of India. At that time, she revealed, "It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out."

Speaking about Satyamev Jayate 2, it is directed by Milap Zaveri and is all set to release on November 26. It features John Abraham in the lead role of a father and his twin sons. Apart from him, the movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady.

Watch Satyamev Jayate 2 Trailer:

