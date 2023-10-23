Monday, October 23, 2023
     
Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and other star kids party with Orry | See inside photos

Several star kids, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Sara Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani, Bhumi Pednekar among others, came together for a glamorous and star-studded party, creating an exciting and stylish atmosphere. Take a look.

Published on: October 23, 2023
Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor pose with Orry
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor pose with Orry

Many star kids, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Sara Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani and more, came together for a glitzy party with Orry, a close friend to many in showbiz. Taking to his social media on Monday, he gave a glimpse of their intimate outing by sharing some juicy and hot inside photos. 

Orry's post

Orry shared several pictures from the star-studded party in Mumbai. One of the photos captured him striking a pose with Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, who is preparing for her debut in the movie 'The Archies.' The aspiring actress looked stunning in a black dress with a silver purse. In another photo, Orry was featured in a group photo with girls, including Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re.' Sara creatively styled her black shirt by knotting it and paired it with matching pants. Khushi Kapoor too made a stylish appearance at the event in a black outfit. Her co-star in the movie, Vedang Raina, was also in attendance. 

The guest list was quite extensive and included Veer Pahariya and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. Next, Orry shared a photo with Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who exuded style and grace in an elegant black evening dress. Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan, actress Alaya F and  Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted. Take a look:

India Tv - Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRYInside photos from the party

India Tv - Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRYInside photos from the party

India Tv - Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRYInside photos from the party

India Tv - Sara Tendulkar, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRYSee inside photos from the party

Suhana, Khushi's debut in Archies

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will be released on Netflix. Starring Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the show is a coming-of-age musical, that will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on the 7th of December 2023. It explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

It is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station. It will see Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

