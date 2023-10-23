Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar 'Tharki uncle' on Koffee With Karan 8; reveals THIS about Deepika Padukone

Follow us on Image Source : KARAN JOHAR Koffee With Karan 8 official promo

The eagerly awaited eighth season of Karan Johar's popular talk show, 'Koffee with Karan,' is about to make its debut soon. Well, the show provides viewers with an intimate look into the lives of well-known celebrities, delivering some healthy dose of entertainment and juicy gossip. The teaser for the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring the power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is out. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker-host KJo dropped the video and wrote, "They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!"

In the teaser, the couple makes a stylish entrance in striking black outfits, earning praise from Karan Johar, who calls them 'Bollywood royalty' and describes them as 'smoking hot.' Following which, Ranveer calls KJo 'Tharki uncle'. During the conversation, Karan poses a fun question to Deepika, asking if she would ever date Ranveer's character, Rocky Randhawa, from the movie "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." To this, she playfully responds, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa." The couple also delves into the topic of Ranveer's proposal back in 2015.

Karan Johar expresses surprise and asks whether Ranveer Singh was indeed engaged to Deepika Padukone back in 2015, three years before their intimate wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Ranveer nods in agreement and confirms, saying, "2015, I suppose." He goes on to explain that he proposed to Deepika at that time because he didn't want to take any chances of someone else doing it before him. Next, when asked about her best on-screen chemistry besides Ranveer, Deepika mentions Hrithik Roshan, her co-star in the upcoming film "Fighter." Her response takes both Karan and Ranveer by surprise.

The promo is filled with their endearing moments, playful banter, and candid revelations, offering a delightful sneak peek into the couple's chemistry and close bond.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on December 14, 2018. The couple had an intimated wedding in Italy in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding first took place in traditional South Indian style and latest they had an Anand Karaj ceremony too. Before the wedding, the couple exchanged rings following Konkani customs. The couple have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajiraro Mastani and Padmaavat.

