Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi looks cutest in saree as they visit Durga Puja pandal with Karan | VIDEO

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The photos and videos they shared on Instagram clearly show that it was a heartwarming experience for the entire family. For the outing, Bipasha was elegantly dressed in a green saree, paired with a hot pink-coloured blouse and she dressed up their 11-month-old daughter, Devi, in an adorable rani pink saree.

To complete her look, the actress opted for a high bun, which was adorned with lovely white flowers. Opting for minimal makeup, she accessorised her look with statement jhumkas. On her Instagram, Bipasha posted a video from their visit, and in the caption, she simply wrote, "Durga Durga" along with a folded hands emoji. The video captures Karan in a white kurta pyjama, holding Devi in his arms while Bipasha explains everything happening around them. She is seen pointing towards the idol of Goddess Durga seemingly describing their culture and festivities to the little one.

Fan's reaction

As the video went viral, fans showered love on the mother-daughter duo. A fan wrote, "1st navratri. All three of you are looking stunning as always. Shubo mahaashtmi." Another added, "This is really beautiful. Teaching good thoughts and shaping to show respect for the Almighty moulds the tender mind to be positive. Teaching our religious traditions and the origins of Hinduism... very inspirational. You both are good parents. Little Devi is surely to be a woman with good Ethics and respectable thoughts.. much better than Teaching mobiles and gadgets." A third comment read, "Devi is meeting Devi Durga..God Bless You my Baby Girl Devi so cute and so adorable you are."

Bipasha Basu’s work front

Bipasha Basu gained fame for her striking looks, versatile acting skills, and her contribution to Indian cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ajnabee' in 2001, where she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. This marked the beginning of her acting career. She went on to appear in numerous successful films, including 'Raaz,' 'Jism,' 'No Entry,' 'Dhoom 2,' and 'Race.' She earned recognition for her bold and glamorous roles, as well as her acting prowess.

Currently, Bipasha has taken a break from the big screen and has been focusing on different aspects of her life. This happened after she and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, welcomed their daughter, Devi, into the world last year.

