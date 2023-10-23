Video: 'Pehle usme kuch jalao', Rani Mukerji trolled for her Dhanuchi naach | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rani Mukerji performing Dhanuchi naach

It's that time of the year when Bollywood stars immerse themselves in the vibrant fervour and boundless enthusiasm of Durga Puja. On Sunday, Rani Mukerji celebrated 'Maha Ashtami' and enthralled the crowd with her Dhunuchi dance. On the special occasion, Rani exuded elegance and beauty by opting for an exquisite olive green tissue silk saree. Her ensemble was beautifully complemented by a traditional bindi adorning her forehead, which infused an extra touch of festivity into her appearance. Actor and cousin Sharbani Mukherjee and other ladies joined the actress.

How social media reacted to Rani's Dhanuchi naach

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo shared a captivating video of the 'Hum Tum' actor during the festivities, triggering reactions from netizens. See the video below.

While a few social media users praised her, a section of netizens trolled the actress. "Arey bhai pahle usme kuch jalao , aaise hi ghuma Rahi wo", an Instagram user wrote.

On the other hand, showering praise on her, a fan wrote, “Loved it. Jai mata rani ki.” Another said, “She is the queen of hearts.”

Rani trolled for her outfit

However, social media users were left unimpressed with her choice of outfit for Ashtami puja and roasted the actor. "Ye kaisa blouse pehna hai..." (What type of blouse has she worn?)", a social media user asked.

Echoing similar remarks, another said, "For Durga Pooja why do these actresses come half naked... ."

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, also known as the 'Mukherjee Bari Pujo,' stands out as one of the city's most renowned Durga Puja pandals. This annual celebration is the cherished family Puja of Bollywood luminaries like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee. Each year, it draws some of the biggest names from the film industry.

