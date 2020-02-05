Image Source : TWITTER Sara Ali Khan reveals what kept her going after she almost gave up on weight loss journey

Sara Ali Khan is ruling the viewers' hearts and minds these days. Just two films old and the actress has already carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Currently, she is busy promoting her third film Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and getting candid about her life. Recently, the actress opened up about her weight loss journey at a youth summit and talked about what kept her going,

Sara revealed, “I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t'.” She further added, “I woke up the next day and went back to the gym and did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don’t need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now. I did a lot of abs this morning.”

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan suffers from PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease). She had earlier told a magazine that it is something she still struggles with. She said, “It is one of the things that I struggle with till date because the only real cure is a constant, consistent, focused and determined lifestyle change. There is no shortcut to it.”

While Sara has undergone a drastic change in her lifestyle as well as her body, she is never shy to share her old photos and videos in which she weighs 90 kgs. A few days ago, the actress shared an old video of herself pranking her fans and took a dig on herself in the caption. She wrote, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was.”

