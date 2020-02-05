Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Rana Daggubati share wisdom at Under 25 Summit

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Rana Daggubati and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were among celebrities who created waves at the seventh edition of the Under 25 Summit. Others who attended the two day event included names like Abish Mathew, Benny Dayal, Tanmay Bhatt, Faye D'souza, Aisha Ahmed, Anushka Manchanda, Auditya Venkatesh, Baradwaj Rangan, Durga Gawde, Monica Dongra, Nirali Shah, Rahul Sinha, Rega Jha, Ritviz, Shaheen Bhatt, The Artidote, Aranya Johar, Arjun Kamath, Brian Tellis, Debosmitha Majumder, Mukesh Chabbra, Sejal Kumar, Humankind, Sushant Digvikar, Abhijat Joshi, Jordinian, Spitfire, Taba Chake, Megha Rao, Navneeth Unikrishnan, Oum Pradutt, Radhakrishnan Vijaykumar, Rahi, Rishan Abbas, Sandeep MV, Viraj Ghelani and Yashaswini Dayama.

Inspiring the youth audiences, Sara illustrated the role of a proper lady as a woman of conviction and courage to pursue her own path, breaking age-old norms set by society. Ananya brought about a wave of change with her message of positivity and kindness and encouraged the youth to become the best versions of themselves. Rana redefined building a career by talking about rising from the ashes like a phoenix.

Actress Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt raised issues of essence among the youth culture such as the pressures of social media, describing its platforms as specially curated moments of perfection and happiness, far distanced from the reality of life.

Singer Anushka Manchanda offered an array of healthy habits to awaken consciousness. The two day event was held at the Jayamahal Palace, Bengaluru.

Opening up about her weight loss journey, Sara Ali Khan revealed what kept her going,

Sara revealed, “I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t'.” She further added, “I woke up the next day and went back to the gym and did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don’t need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now. I did a lot of abs this morning.”

