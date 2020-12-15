Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNACHAUDHARY Sapna Choudhary treats fans with first pic of her baby boy. Seen yet?

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most popular regional celebrity. Every now and then the beautiful dancer grabs eyeballs either for her new song or for her pictures. However, sometime back she left her fans amazed when the news of her marriage with her long time boyfriend Veer Sahu spread. Not only this, but she surprised even more when everyone came to know about her becoming mother to a baby boy. While many pictures have been up on the social media, nothing was shared by Sapna. And now the wait is finally over as the Bigg Boss 11 fame has finally shared the first photo of her adorable son.

Taking to Instagram, Sapna shared a picture of herself holding the new-born baby in her arms. Although the face was not quite visible but one can surely witness the motherly affection. Alongside, she wrote, "हज़ारों साल नर्गिस अपनी बेनूरी पे रोती है. बड़ी मुश्किल से होता है चमन में दीदावर पैदा ....."



Soon after the birth of the baby, a picture was shared by News18 claiming that it is of Sapna's son. However, IndiaTV does not vouch for its authenticity. See it here:

After Sapna's baby was born in October, the dancer even got trolled by people who claimed that she got pregnant before her marriage. Her husband Veer confirmed the arrival of the baby during Facebook LIVE and lashed out at people for questioning Sapna.

On Karwa Chauth this year, Sapna shared a beautiful picture with the love of her life and wrote, "Happy karva chauth........"

On the work front, Sapna just witnessed the release of her new song 'Nalka.' Sapna announced the arrival with an Insta post and wrote, "gana aaa gya jaooo jaldi jaldi dekho or btaoo kesa lgaa."

Talking about Veer Sahu, he is a singer, composer, lyricist and actor by profession and he is called Babbu Maan of Haryana. Like Sapna Choudhary, Veer Sahu is also from the Jaat community. Veer worked in the Punjabi film 'Gandhi Phir Aay Gaye'.