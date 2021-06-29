Sanju turns 3: Sonam Kapoor says Sanjay Dutt is one man who lived many lives, Vicky Kaushal roars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAYDUTT-FANPAGE Sanju turns 3

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju clocked in three years of its release today, June 29. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film bagged a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Ranbir Kapoor starrer also went on to perform well at the box office. Ranbir played the titular role in the film, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala, among others. On the film’s third anniversary, Sonam, Vicky and others shared a special post on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to celebrate Sanju’s milestone. The actress played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s former love interest in the film. Marked the special occasion, Sonam shared behind-the-scene picture with Ranbir and director Rajkumar Hiran. "What an incredible experience it was to be a part of this film. Truly, one man that lived many lives," Sonam wrote.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, danced to 'kar har maidaan fateh' song and thanked fans for showering love. "Thank you all for your love, Keep Roaring," Vicky wrote, who play Paresh Ghelani, the close friend of Sanjay Dutt.

Right from the performances to songs and storyline, everything was on-point which made it an entertainer. Ranbir had to play Sanjay in many phases of his life, personal, family, politics, love and legal cases. Sanju is a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of a man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him.

For the role, Ranbir had to completely transform himself and looked exactly like Sanjay Dutt, from lean to bulked up, the actor had to do it all. During the making of the film, Ranbir revealed that in order to bulk up for the part, he was eating eight meals a day and would often get up at 3 in the morning for his protein shakes.

