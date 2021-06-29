Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ YOUTHFAMILYBOLLYWOOD Sanju turns 3: DYK Rishi Kapoor got emotional after watching Ranbir Kapoor's film's trailer | Video

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, turned three. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer emerged to be one of the most successful films in Hindi cinema. The film bagged a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Right from the performances to songs and storyline, everything was on-point which made it an entertainer. Ranbir had to play Sanjay in many phases of his life, personal, family, politics, love and legal cases. Sanju also featured Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala, among others.

On the film’s third anniversary, we found that late actor Rishi Kapoor burst with pride after watching the trailer of the film. Ranbir’s father got emotional to see him as Sanju.

Reacting to Sanju's trailer, Rishi had said, "The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is superb. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu (Kapoor) and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt."

With Veteran actress Neetu by his side, Rishi further jokingly said, "I shouldn't praise him so much, he's good but still needs to improve. I love you my boy. "

"Ranbir if you are listening, you don't know how emotionally triggered I am when Raju and Vinod are showing me this trailer of yours. The first appearance of yours from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt," the late actor added.

Watch the trailer here:

For the role, Ranbir had to completely transformed himself and looked exactly like Sanjay Dutt in the film, from lean to bulked up, the actor had to do it all. During the making of the film, Ranbir revealed that in order to bulk up for the part, he was eating eight meals a day and would often get up at 3 in the morning for his protein shakes.

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

