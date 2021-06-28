Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor shares adorable family pic featuring Ranbir-Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: My world

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a glimpse of what she terms her 'world' through an Instagram picture. Neetu posted a fam-jam photograph, that features Alia Bhatt with her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira. Flashing their million dollar smile, all pose for a happy family picture. "My world," she captioned the post. The picture has garnered a lot of love from their fans, friends and family members.

Alia's mom Soni Razdan took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis. "Alia and Ranbir look so good together," a user wrote. "The image is a feast for the eyes. God bless the couple and everyone," said another.

Take a look:

Riddhima also shared a few pictures from their family dinner, which was held last night.

For those unversed, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor had tied the knot on January 22, 1980 and have two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Speaking of Ranbir and Alia, the two have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Fans are now waiting for the release of their film 'Brahmastra'. In the upcoming movie, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, they will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Neetu will be seen in the upcoming film titled "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo," co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor looks back at year gone by, says determined to face any curveball life throws