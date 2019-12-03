Vijay Raaz part of Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vijay Raaz in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vijay Raaz will be seen in an important part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. The talented actor was recently spotted at Bhansali's office. When quizzed on the same, he said, "There is a film called Gangubai. I play a small part in it."

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Queens of Mumbai revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch in Kamathipura, Mumbai. She is said to have connections to the underworld.

Reportedly, Gangubai is grander, larger and more beautiful than Bhansali's earlier films like Padmaavat and Ram Leela. The movie is expected to go on floors soon.

Bhansali will co-produce Gangubai Kathiawadi with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2020.

Alia will be seen speaking in Kathiawadi dialect in a few scenes. Being the perfectionist Bhansali is, the filmmaker wants it to be pitch-perfect. He has reached out to some of Mumbai's famous Gujarati theater personalities such as Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak for help. It will be a month-long diction class and Bhansali wants the tutor to be fluent in the dialect.

