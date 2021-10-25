Sanjay Gupta slams Bollywood's silence in Shah Rukh Khan's 'moment of crisis,' calls it shameful

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sanjay Gupta slams Bollywood's silence in Shah Rukh Khan time of crisis

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been in judicial custody after his arrest on October 3 in the drugs-on-cruise case. The high court will hear Aryan's bail plea on October 26. While fans have been trending ' I Stand With SRK' on social media and gathering outside Mannat to show their support, Bollywood has remained silent. Mumbai saga director Sanjay Gupta on Monday called out the industry for not raising their voice in support of SRK during his 'moments of crisis.'

Sanjay Gupta tweeted, "Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL." He added, "Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga… Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge??? (Today it is his son, tomorrow it will be mine or yours... Will you be silent then as well?)"

Soon after filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi reacted to Gupta's post and clarified that people aren't silent 'due to any cowardice' but are protecting themselves from being the target. He said, "No Sanjay. At times show of support hurts many egos of different people who then make this process "personal" &start to treat it as a 'war' between "two sides". It doesn't help. Particularly in matters which r subjudice. I assure you most don't remain silent due to any cowardice"

Singer Mika Singh, on the other hand, agreed with Sanjay Gupta and said, "You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is currently lodged in the Arthur Road Central Jail along with Arbaaz Merchantt and other accused. He has been in detention and custody for the past 21 days. Currently, NCB is also interrogating actress Ananya Panday after her name surfaced in Aryan's WhatsApp chats. The actress has been questioned twice. The NCB will issue fresh summons to her for further investigation.