Sana Khan reacts to negative video highlighting her past relationship, says 'I'm so heartbroken'

Last year, Sana Khan made headlines after she opened up about her 'controversial' break up with choreographer-dancer Melvin Louis. The actress made explosive revelations about him and he also hit back at her through his social media posts. Now the diva has moved on in her life and even got married but looks like her past is still haunting her. Sana Khan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to reveal how heratbroken she is about the negative videos about her that highlight her past. While she hasn't mentioned ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis' name, it can be guessed that Sana is pointing out to the same.

Sana Khan wrote, "Some people are making such negative videos on me from so long but I have been patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past and talking absolutely rubbish about it. Don't you know it's a sin to make that person realise about it when the person has done tauba?? I am so heartbroken right now."

In a long caption, she said, "I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet. Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time."

In February last year, Sana Khan had revealed that she has broken up with her boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis because he was cheating on her. She accused the choreographer of infidelity and penned down a long post disclosing his lies. She also took a dig at Melvin when she shared a meme stating that a waiter looks better than him.

In a long post about her break up with melvin, Sana Khan has said, "This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will..He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this.. Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you..Upbringing matters a lot…He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter???”