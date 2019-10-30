For Salman Khan, SRK is a 'hero'. And we totally agree

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘hero’ after he turns saviour for Aishwarya Rai’s manager Archana

The relationship between two of the few superstars of Indian cinema -- Salman and Shah Rukh Khan -- is inarguably quite interesting, and very endearing. Not only have the two always stood by each other in times of need, SRK and Salman have also never shied away from praising one another -- especially when it matters the most.

And it mattered now -- when SRK turned saviour for Aishwarya Rai's manager at the Diwali party hosted by the Bachchans.

It so happened that Aishwarya's manager Archana Sadanand's lehenga caught fire at the party. SRK, like the true-blue hero he plays on screen, put out the fire with his jacket.

SRK's act of bravery was appreciated by one and all. And amongst them was Bhaijaan Salman, who took to Instagram and called SRK a "hero".

The Dabangg actor shared a clip from SRK's film 'Happy New Year' -- more precisely, from the song 'Naina Laagey' -- where his shirt catches fire, but he remains non-chalant about it.

A voiceover -- by Salman, of course -- accompanies the clip. It says: "Hero woh hota hai jo aag me koodkey, bujhaakey, bachaata hai."

SRK and Salman have shared screen space in several movies -- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Karan Arjun, to name a few. And apart from a minor hitch in their friendship (read: 2008 party pooper), their friendship has always been rock solid.

Coming back to the fire accident, it is reported that after the accident, Shah Rukh Khan even got some minor burns. Aishwarya's manager suffered 15 percent burns because of which she was later admitted to the ICU of Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

"Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire," a source was quoted as saying to Mid-Day.

