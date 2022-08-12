Salman Rushdie stabbed: Javed Akhtar condemns 'barbaric attack' on The Satanic Verses author, urges action

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in New York

Salman Rushdie, the author whose controversial 1988 novel The Satanic Verses led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. As per the eyewitnesses, a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained. Rushdie's condition was not immediately known.

Javed Akhtar condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

After the unfortunate attack on Rushdie at a public event, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the attack. He called the attacker a 'fanatic'. Akhtar wrote in his tweet, "I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker (sic)."

Amitav Ghosh prays for Rushdie's health

Indian author Amitav Ghosh reacted to the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie. “Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Salman Rushdie controversies

Rushdie's book The Satanic Verses, published in 1988, has been deemed controversial. As a result of which it has been banned in many countries, including India. Rushdie, who was born in India to non-practising Muslims and himself is an atheist, was forced to go underground as a bounty was put on his head, which remains today. Rushdie, 75, has suffered years of death threats for his controversial book The Satanic Verses. In 1989, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for Rushdie's execution for publishing the book.

Salman Rushdie health update

After the attack on stage, Rushdie was airlifted to a hospital for immediate treatment. As per eye witnesses, he suffered multiple stab wounds. Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul in a presser said author Salman Rushdie is alive and getting care at a local hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during an event. “He is alive and has been transported, airlifted, to safety… The event moderator was attacked as well; he’s getting the care he needs at a local hospital,” she said.

(With inputs from news agencies)

