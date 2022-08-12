Laal Singh Chaddha budget, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya's salaries for film revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANPRODUCTIONS Laal Singh Chaddha has released on August 11

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya has been released in cinema halls on August 11. The box office performance of the movie on its opening day has been rather slow, with the movie pocketing Rs 12 crore. This is below par as per Aamir's previous films and considering the high expectation there was from the movie. Trade experts are commenting on how despite the anticipation, Laal Singh Chaddha may not be able to put up a good show at the box office. Amid these speculations, many are wondering how much money was invested in producing Aamir's 'dream project'. Let's find out.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's 'dream project'

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao announced Laal Singh Chaddha in 2019 on the actor's birthday on March 14. Aamir said that he will be remaking Hollywood's Forrest Gump (1994) with Indian sensibilities. After it went on the floors, it was shot extensively in India and abroad. The team filmed throughout the pandemic period and the post-production was carried out in 2021-2022. With the long filming period and various delays due to the COVID outbreak, the budget of Laal Singh Chaddha kept rising.

Laal Singh Chaddha budget details

So exactly how much money was funnelled into making Laal Singh Chaddha? Reportedly, it is one of the costliest Hindi movies of this year, made on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, as per various reports. It has been shot in over 100 locations including India and abroad. In the movie, the camera captures the essence of India and its various picturesque locations. The cinematography of Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highlights of the movie.

Read: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha actor's lowest rated film on IMDb, below Mela and Dhoom 3

Laal Singh Chaddha cast salaries

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest superstars in India. Undoubtedly, his fees for a film is astronomical as his name guarantees massive box office returns. The actor is also one of the producers of Laal Singh Chaddha. As per the report, Aamir took home a whopping Rs 50 crore for the title role. Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have charged Rs 8 crore for her role as Rupa. Naga Chaitanya, who plays an extended cameo in his Bollywood film debut, was paid Rs 6 crore for his role as Bala.

Read: Laal Singh Chaddha celeb reactions: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen & others hail film

It has also been reported that Mona Singh, who plays Aamir's on-screen mother, took home Rs 2 crore for the project. Manav Vij as Mohammed was paid Rs 1 crore for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha. Manav has previously been seen in films like Udta Punjab, Rangoon and Phillauri.

Latest Entertainment News