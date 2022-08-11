Laal Singh Chaddha celeb reactions: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen & others hail Aamir's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles released in theatres on August 11 along with Akshay Kumar's Rakshabandhan. Amidst a lot of anticipation and 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trends on Twitter, the film finally opened for public review. Several celebrities who watched the film have given their verdicts on social media platforms. Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt who is soaking in the success of her film Darlings reviewed the film and shared it on Instagram Story, "Such a beautiful film. Go watch it only in cinemas!!! You don't want to miss it," she wrote.

Ranveer Singh who attended the special screening of the film on Wednesday in Mumbai along with his wife Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with Aamir with a red heart emoji.

Actress Sushmita Sen on Twitter wrote, "What a treat of beautiful performances!! Congratulations to the entire team #LaalSinghChaddha loved watching the film!!."

"#LaalSinghChadda. What a Beautiful film. You get sucked in and taken on a wonderful journey. This HAS to be watched in a theatre to experience it. #AamirKhan best performance to date. #KareenaKapoor #MonaSingh top notch.Beautifully directed by #AdvaitChandan.Must watch!" Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who also attended the screening, loved the film and wrote, "Had fun watching the movie #LalSinghChaddha Lal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Amir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done @AKPPL_Officialon such a feel good movie."

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump in which Tom Hanks played the lead role. The film will see Aamir Khan reprising his role in the Indian adaptation. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

