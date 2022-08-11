Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha actor's lowest rated film on IMDb, below Mela and Dhoom 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANPRODUCTIONS Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has released on August 11

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has released in cinema halls on August 11. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood feature Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, Laal Singh Chaddha follows the extraordinary journey of a simpleton named Laal (Aamir Khan) as he chases his dreams and love. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The movie's box office fate will be eyed closely. Meanwhile, the IMDb ratings of Laal Singh Chaddha are very low.

Laal Singh Chaddha receives poor ratings on IMDb

Laal Singh Chaddha has received a rating of 3.5 on IMDb on the basis of 12,000 votes. This is a very poor rating on the popular movie rating site. In fact, Laal Singh Chaddha has become Aamir's lowest-rated film on IMDb. His major flops like Mela (2000), Dhoom 3 (2013) and Thugs of Hindostan (2018) are rated better. This is not a good sign for the makers however, the ratings change as more votes are cast so there are chances that the rating may rise in the coming time.

Image Source : IMDBLaal Singh Chaddha has been rated poorly on IMDb

Twitter users react to Laal Singh Chaddha

While the IMDb rating of Laal Singh Chaddha is very poor, Twitter users have been praising the film a lot. "This is called a perfect movie which was got every spice of movie in proper amount (sic)," wrote a viewer. Another one said, "It was an extremely real, intense and enjoyable experience (sic)."

Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on social media

Before the release of the film, calls for boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha had been trending on Twitter. Old videos of Aamir talking about the 'growing intolerance' in India were shared online and people called to snub the film on its release. Asked to comment on the trends, Aamir had said he was saddened by the boycott calls and urged the audience to not snub his film. "The collective joy of the audience can't be experienced at home. That's why I prefer watching films on the big screen," he said at a press meet.

