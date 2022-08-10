Aamir Khan hosts Laal Singh Chaddha screening, Ranveer-Deepika, Kareena-Saif, Sushmita Sen arrive | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Celebs at Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his film Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai on Wednesday night, a day ahead of its release. The event was a star-studded one with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, Naga Chaitanya and many more arriving for the film viewing. The movie is set to release in cinema halls on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

Aamir Khan's kids at Laal Singh Chaddha screening

Aamir Khan's kids Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were present at Laal Singh Chaddha screening. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is also a co-producer on Laal Singh Chaddha also arrived for the gathering. The images of Aamir with his kids and Kiran are attracting a lot of love from the fans.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAamir Khan with his son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Ranveer-Deepika and Saif-Kareena at Laal Singh Chaddha screening

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived on the red carpet in style. Kareena, who is the leading lady in Laal Singh Chaddha and plays the character of Rupa, looked beautiful in traditional salwar and kurta. Saif complemented her in a blue shirt and black denim. All eyes were on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the power couple arrived for Laal Singh Chaddha screening. Ranveer looked dashing in a black bandhgala and Deepika stunned in a sea green pantsuit. Sushmita Sen turned heads in her grey jumpsuit, which she paired with nerdy glasses.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISushmita Sen at Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Team Laal Singh Chaddha at film screening

At the movie screening event, screenplay writer Atul Kulkarni, actor Naga Chaitanya and director Advait Chandan were also present. The team of Laal Singh Chaddha posed for pictures ahead of the screening. Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sooraj Barjatya also arrived at the venue. Interestingly, Aamir had expressed his desire to work with Barjatya on an episode of Koffee With Karan.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANITeam of Laal Singh Chaddha at a screening event in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANILaal Singh Chaddha cast Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan at Mumbai screening

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIFilmmaker Sooraj Barjatya at Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANINitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Aamir Khan stars in the title role in the movie.

