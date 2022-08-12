Raju Srivastava's health shows 'slight' positive improvement after heart attack, Shekhar Suman shares update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJUSRIVASTAVAOFFICIAL Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised after a heart attack

Raju Srivastava was hospitalised in New Delhi's AIIMS on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack in a hotel gym in the city. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am on Wednesday and underwent angioplasty. Currently, he is on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS. Fans and well-wishers have been praying for his speedy recovery and hoping to hear improvement in his health.

Shekhar Suman shares latest health update on Raju Srivastava

While Raju remains on ventilator support, Shekhar Suman shared some positive news regarding his health on social media. Shekhar tweeted, "Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors. Your prayers are working. Keep praying (sic)." Shekhar was a judge in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 where Raju was a contestant.

Doctors on Raju Srivastava's condition

Meanwhile, news agency PTI shared that the condition of Raju Srivastava is critical and he is being kept under close watch. Earlier in the day, update came that his 'brain was not working' and there was no improvement in his health. However, the latest update by Shekhar about Raju 'moving his fingers and shoulders' will come as a sigh of relief for the fans and the family of the comedian.

Raju Srivastava's career as comedian

Raju Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. He became a household name after receiving recognition by participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. It was judged by Shekhar Suman and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Raju has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three. He is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

