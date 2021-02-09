Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan wishes childhood friend on his wedding anniversary, gives him an epic advice

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one super active personalities on social media. Every now and then, the actor treats his 37.9 million fans with unseen pictures and video. Yet again he did the same when he congratulated one of his childhood friends on the occasion of his wedding anniversary on Monday. The 'Race 3' actor took to his Instagram handle and congratulated his friend Sadiq, who got married 33 years ago to Rehaana by sharing an old video of his friend's marriage along with a funny caption.

Alongside he wrote, "Childhood friend Sadiq. Childhood matlab ke when I was a child, got married 33 yrs ago. Respect for rehaana who survived it n made this marriage work. All the best & happy marriage anniversary! Last advice rehaana there is still time run awayyy haha!"

Have a look at Salman's post here:

The post from the star received more than one lakh likes within an hour of it being posted on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' co-starring along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.

He is currently shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Antim: The Final Truth' which is a remake of the Marathi hit film 'Mulshi Pattern'.

-With ANI Iinputs