Salman Khan strict about COVID safety protocols on Tiger 3 sets amid resurgence of virus: Report

Salman Khan strict about COVID safety protocols on Tiger 3 set amid resurgence of virus: Report

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipted films of this year. Recently, at a media gathering at Panvel on the occasion of his birthday, the Bollywood star hinted that the makers are eyeing December release for the third installment in the action franchise. Amid rising COVID-19 cases and a resurgence of the virus across the world, the shooting of the movie is all set to resme in the coming days.

Salman has reportedly issued strict instructions to the movie crew on COVID safety protocols that are to be followed on the set during the upcoming schedule. As reported by IndiaToday, Salman has asked the production unit to set up a strict COVID protocol environment on the set of Tiger 3. As per the instructions, only those who are required for the shooting will be present on location while others will be advised to stay away given the health scare. The upcoming film schedule reportedly involves some fight sequences between him and Emraan Hashmi, who is said to be playing an antagonist in Tiger 3.

“No one wants to take a risk. Salman Khan is set to shoot some extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi who will be joining him in the coming days. There will be fight coordinators and an elaborate team for the same. For this, Salman has personally looked into the shoot arrangements to make sure every possible step is followed to ensure a safe shoot,” a source quoted by the website.

Earlier in August last year, Salman and co-star Katrina Kaif had jetted off to Russia to kisckstart the film's shoot. Tiger 3 will mark first collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan. Also, it’s for the first time that Emraan is working on a Yash Raj Films project. Emraan has also beefed up for his role in the film and his pictures show him with visibly bigger arms and biceps. Fans will surely be looking forward to the face-off between the two actors in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the blockbuster Tiger franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Katrina) during an investigation.

The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The film was said to be inspired by the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). Both films have been big money spinners at the box office.