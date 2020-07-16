Salman Khan shares romantic still from Tiger Zinda Hai to wish Katrina Kaif on birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan shares romantic still from Tiger Zinda Hai to wish Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned 37 years old on Thursday. A number of Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone poured in birthday wishes for the actress. Joining the bandwagon was her Bharat co-star Salman Khan, who wished her happy birthday in a special way. Sharing a romantic still from their 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "Happy bday Katrina . . @katrinakaif."

After dating Ranbir Kapoor for seven years, Katrina broke up with him in 2016. Post the breakup, there were reports that claimed Katrina got back with her rumoured ex, Salman. Katrina Kaif spoke about the sane in an earlier interview and said, “It's a friendship that’s lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He’s a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands besides his friends.”

Talking about the relationship, she added, “It was a relationship, all relationships are a learning curve for all. It can get into your head, show you your fears, strengths, and it is also a beautiful experience. If it doesn’t work out, the takeaway is that you learn to look within, instead of blaming the other.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in several hit films, including Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and the most recent, Bharat.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi" starring Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with Radhe – The Most Wanted Bhai, the film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film also stars Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. This film is remake of South Korean film Veteran.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage