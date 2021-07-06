Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan pens special birthday note for Sylvester Stallone, says 'Keep punching'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday took to his Twitter and penned a heartfelt wish to the Hollywood actor and his good friend Sylvester Stallone on his birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of Sylvester, Salman wrote, “Wishing u a v happy bday @TheSlyStallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching!”

Take a look:

Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone’s bromance dates back to 2015. Remember when Salman Khan called the Rambo star 'Aapke Hero ka hero'? In 2015, Salman Khan tweeted if his fans were looking to follow "someone bahar ka", which means someone outside of Bollywood. He then suggested them that they should follow Sylvester Stallone, calling him 'Aapke Hero ka hero'.

Salman has time and again showed admiration for Sylvester Stallone when he tweeted that hadn't seen anyone better than him. He wrote, "@TheSlyStallone I still workout to eye of the tiger. We all ve seen Rocky n Rambo.. must follow (sic)." His next tweet read, "@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai. I've always followed him in life but my fault not on socialmedia (sic)."

Sylvester Stallone also responded to Salman's tweets and expressed his desire to work with him in an action film. He wrote, “Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together (sic)!"

Stallone again tweeted, "@BeingSalmanKhan Thanks my friend! You have BIG heart! Big talent! Big future ! KEEP PUNCHING, SALMAN! Your friend Sly Stallone (sic)." His follow-up tweet read, "Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film, Successful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly (sic)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. He will next be seen in ‘Kick 2’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’.