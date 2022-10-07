Salman Khan looks dapper in new photos from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' shoot

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTR/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Ahead of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16's 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode, the Bollywood actor dropped a couple of stills from the sets of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Taking to his social media handle, Salman shared the post, which he captioned, "For a rainy day ...." In the first picture, the 'Sultan' actor could be seen sitting on a red chair and donning a plain white shirt with an open black bowtie on his neck. In the next, he could be seen giving a sharp look with a slight smile on his face.

Soon after the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Biggest mega Star," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Sabki jaan bhaijaan Salman khan."

Salman Khan's Dussehra post

On the occasion of Dussehra, Salman Khan treated the fans with the second look of his 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. In the photo, Salman is clad in a black suit and wearing shades."Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan," he captioned the post. ALSO READ: Salman Khan death threat: Juvenile among 2 held, was tasked with 'eliminating' Bollywood actor

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan announced his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in August after completing 34 years in the industry. The film is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022. Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title.

It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

Apart from this, Salman, who was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Chiranjeevi's much-awaited political drama film 'Godfather', will feature in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot brutally trolled for asking Abdu Rozik about his family members' height

