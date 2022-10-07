Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot brutally trolled for asking Abdu Rozik about his family members' height

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TOMARBHAVY Shalin Bhanot and Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16: It's been almost a week since the contestants started their BB journey in Salman Khan's show. Every day comes with challenges, arguments, drama, fights and disagreements. Among the housmates, Abdu Rozik has become one of Bigg Boss 16’s most-loved contestants. In just a few days, he has gained a massive fan following. However, the Tajikistan singer's fans are upset with Shalin Bhanot, who asked Rozik about his family member's height.

On Thursday's episode, Shalin Bhanot asked Rozik about his family members’ height. "Can I ask you a personal question, if you don’t mind?" Shalin asked Abdu. After the Tajikistani singer nodded his head in a positive way and Shalin asked, "Your parents have good height or…?" To this, Abdu revealed that everyone in his family including his parents, sister, younger brothers and other members are tall. "It’s only me bro," he added. Complimenting him, Sajid Khan says, "But only you star."

While Rozik did not mind Shalin asking the question, his fans were disappointed after the incident. A user said, '#ShalinBhanot this question should have been avoided-at least by now. You could have asked it later on when you both were in good talking terms or in strong friendship bond. You hardly talk with him & asking this sensitive question straight away- very bad." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar & Shiv Thakare are fans' favourites

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Popularly known as Chota Bhaijaan, Abdu Rozik has been able to garner massive attention from the audience in the first episode with his fun antics. He was born in Tajikistan to a family of gardeners and is known for his Tajik rap song called 'Ohi Dili Zor'. He became popular with his music videos all over social media. He is claimed to be the shortest singer in the world.

In the recent episode, he talked about his expensive shoes to Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Vig. He reveals owning shoes worth $40,000 dollars. As he tells everyone about the same, Ankit jokes about kidnapping Abdu and he even tries to hide the shoe in his pocket. Later, Abdu reveals that the shoe, Ankit was stealing costs $4,000 dollars. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss is disappointed with Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, wants her to step down as captain

