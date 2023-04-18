Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan announces advance booking for KBKJ, says, ‘Chill mat kro, kaam kro’

Salman Khan shared a new image of himself in a stylish attitude to promote the start of advance booking for his forthcoming flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also encouraged his admirers to work hard rather than relax. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is due to hit theatres on April 21.

Sharing his picture in a white shirt and black tie, Salman wrote, “There is nothing better than work so chill mat karo. Kaam karo, four days to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay. Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo (Don't chill, work hard, 4 days to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, if you don't work hard then how will you be able to show this family film to your family. The advance booking is open, book a ticket and close it).”

See pic,

Fans began reacting to the post almost immediately after it was shared. "Already khareed liya hai bhai," one of the followers said. We adore you. First day, first show, Dekhenge apko." "How can we miss it.. we grew up watching ur films with entire family, we'll surely watch it with them this time as well," another netizen commented. #SalmanKhan, I adore you."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu and Vijender Singh.

