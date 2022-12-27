Malaika Arora, Milind Soman to Salman Khan: Celebrities whose fitness routine prove age is just a number

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLE Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Salman Khan

Staying healthy is a lifestyle and Bollywood is taking it seriously. Throughout the year, many celebrities have been known to set inspirational fitness goals. While there were some who worked hard to get a swashbuckling body in their late fifties, others defied age and crushed many challenging workout regimes with their utmost dedication. B-town actors including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Milind Soman, Anil Kapoor and others are ruling the industry with their chiseled six-pack abs. On the other hand, we have Malaika Arora, who can put young gym buffs to shame. So, if you wish to make a start on your fitness journey, take some inspiration from your favourite stars.

Shah Rukh Khan recently dropped a glimpse of his ripped look from the upcoming film Pathaan. Seems like the actor is dominating Bollywood fitness with his chiselled body and eight-pack abs.

The 'ever-young' Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has proved that age is just a number when it comes to fitness and flexing muscles.

Malaika Arora has always been one of the fittest personalities of B-town. She is a fitness enthusiast who practices regular exercise and yoga in her routine to achieve a strong body, sound mind and healthy soul. She follows a clean diet and believes that laughter is a great method to relieve stress.

Salman Khan has always been known for his muscular body and action roles. He has always been a fitness freak and fans love his shirtless look on the big screen.

Shilpa Shetty's love for yoga is pretty evident in her pictures. The actress runs her Yoga channel on YouTube called ‘Shilpa's yoga’ and she also has a website on fitness called ‘Simple Soulful’.

Milind Soman, is an Indian actor, model and fitness enthusiast who is always ruling headlines with his perfectly toned body and strict fitness regime.

Suniel Shetty is a fitness freak with just perfect flawless abs and ripped muscles.

