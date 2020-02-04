Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara’s chemistry with Love Aaj Kal costar Kartik Aaryan: People will flock to watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara’s chemistry with Love Aaj Kal costar Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are ruling the headlines these days for the promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The film directed by Imtiaz Ali earlier featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone 10 years ago and became a big hit among the viewers. Now that SarTik is all set to recreate the magic with their modern take on love in today’s time, it is expected that the viewers will shower them with love. Considering Sara and Kartik’s popularity, even Saif Ali Khan thinks that people will flock to the theaters to watch the film.

Talking about Sara and Kartik’s chemistry, Saif Ali Khan told TOI, “Both of them are tremendously popular actors. I'm sure you know people are going to flock to see the movie. With my daughter, I tried to crack a mildly competitive joke. I'm saying I kind of liked our more but obviously this is a completely different movie. And I don't think it's perhaps right to compare but, of course, the producers have chosen the same name and I am quite possessive over our film. I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke. A little bit of teasing is good.”

Soon after the trailer of Love Aaj Kal hit the internet, Saif was asked about his reaction and he said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. (after a pause) I kind of like the trailer of my film more”

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal will hit the screens this Valentine’s Day. Sara also has Coolie No. 1 scheduled for a release later this year. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Dostana 2.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares mirror selfie with Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page